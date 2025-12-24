NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened the morning of Christmas Eve in Needham on Wednesday.

The blaze on Woodworth Road resulted in heavy fire coming from all floors of the home and about 75 firefighters were on scene.

According to fire officials, three people were inside the house, two of which made it out safely. Officials said the operation focused on recovery as of 10 a.m.; the first call came around 5 a.m.

“Crews arrived, they arrived to heavy heavy fire,” one fire official said. “We had three people in the residence, two were able to get out. Unfortunately, this is a recovery effort right now.”

“On behalf of the Needham Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one today,” said Chief Conroy. “It’s just a heart wrenching event for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

