SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a school in Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Shrewsbury Montessori School on Oak Street around 8 p.m. found light smoke and contents of a fire, according to the Shrewsbury Fire Department.

The flames were extinguished with assistance from Westboro and Northboro fire departments.

No additional information has been released.

