GLOUCESTER , MASS.(WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Gloucester overnight.

Flames sparked around midnight on Essex Avenue, leaving the home charred.

Everyone was able to get out safely but several pets may have died, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

