BOSTON (WHDH) - A Red Line train that was not in passenger service derailed while shifting from one track to another at the crossover near Broadway on Saturday morning, officials said.

The train was using the crossover as part of this weekend’s scheduled Red Line diversion between Broadway and Ashmont/North Quincy for the Dorchester Avenue bridge p roject.

As a result, the previously planned bus shuttle has been extended from Broadway to Park Station while personnel investigate the cause, inspect the track and begin the re-railing process. The Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration were notified.

In a statement, the T said, “With safety of paramount importance, the MBTA is committed to identifying the root cause, implementing necessary corrective actions, and keeping the public informed. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

