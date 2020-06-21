Officials investigating child’s fatal fall from 9th story of Brockton apartment building

Police are investigating a child’s fatal fall from the ninth floor of a Brockton apartment building Sunday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of a fall at the Belair Towers in Brockton at 9:25 a.m. found an unresponsive 9-year-old boy who had fallen from a ninth-floor window, police said. The boy was taken to a Brockton hospital and pronounced dead.

Brockton and state police are investigating and foul play is not suspected. No other information was immediately available.

