Officials investigating child’s fatal fall from 9th story of Brockton apartment complex

Police are investigating a child’s fatal fall from the ninth floor of a Brockton apartment building Sunday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of a fall at the Belair Tower in Brockton at 9:25 a.m. found an unresponsive 9-year-old boy who had fallen from a ninth-floor window of the 10-story building, police said. The boy was taken to a Brockton hospital and pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the boy had special needs and was staying with his grandmother, whom he had not seen in weeks because the building was closed due to the coronavirus. The grandmother was making breakfast when the boy fell and he had been sleeping when she last checked on him, neighbors said.

Brockton and state police are investigating and foul play is not suspected. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)