GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating reports that a plane was hit by a bullet at the airport in Gardner.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene around 5 p.m. Monday as crews worked to investigate the claim. A bullet hole was found just after the plane landed, officials said.

According to state police, the caller noticed the fuel tank on the single-engine Cessna 172 was ruptured and was leaking fuel.

No injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.

