Officials investigating cluster of coronavirus cases at Windham, NH high school

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases centered around Windham High School Tuesday.

State health officials are contact tracing those affected. School starts tomorrow, and affected students and their siblings will have to learn remotely, officials said.

Sports practices and tryouts have been canceled due to athletes being affected, officials said.

