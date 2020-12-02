Officials investigating coronavirus cluster tied to club in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are investigating a new cluster of coronavirus cases that have been traced back to a private club in East Bridgewater, the town announced Wednesday.

The East Bridgewater Board of Health is advising anyone who visited the Commercial Club between Nov. 16 and Nov. 27 to get tested for COVID-19 due possible exposure to the virus.

“We have been contacting identified cases and contacts as quickly as possible, however, we realize there may be many more people yet to be identified and we hope residents do the responsible thing and quarantine in order to stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the entire community,” said board member Susan Mulloy.

The club has been cooperative with contact tracers and has notified its members about the outbreak, according to health officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, club leaders have decided to close until at least Dec. 15.

On Friday, Nov. 27, the town was designated as a “medium risk” community for coronavirus transmission.

Anyone who has questions is urged to contact the Board of Health for guidance 508-378-1612.

