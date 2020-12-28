Officials investigating crash with life-threatening injuries in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash with life-threatening injuries in Great Barrington Monday, officials said.

The crash occurred on Route 7 by Lovers’ Lane shortly before 3 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Route 7, Great Barrington is closed in the area of Lovers Lane for a crash investigation with life-threatening injuries. Great Barrington PD is handling the investigation with assistance from MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 28, 2020

