BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is dead following a head-on crash that happened overnight in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Route 27 near the Westgate Mall found the cars involved in the collision.

Fire crews could be seen dousing one of the cars involved with water.

No additional information was immediately released.

