Officials investigating death of 2-year-old Whitman girl

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) – Officials, including the Department of Children and Families, are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Whitman over the weekend, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an unresponsive 2-year-old on Washington Street at midnight Dec. 28 took the girl to Brockton Hospital, police said.

The girl, who was named Lyric according to her grandmother, was medflighted to Children’s Hospital in critical condition and declared brain dead Monday. She was taken off life support Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors said they could hear screaming in the apartment the night police were called and called the death “devastating.”

“It’s horrible, it’s heartbreaking,” said neighbor Elaine Christie. “I heard the mother crying and just a lot of commotion, at that point I didn’t know what had happened, just that something bad had happened.”

“You don’t even have to be a parent for this to affect you, you know, it’s sad, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Meredith Alden.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the girl’s death, and police and DCF officials are investigating the circumstances around her condition when brought in for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

