Officials investigating death of 2-year-old Whitman girl

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Whitman over the weekend, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an unresponsive 2-year-old on Washington Street at midnight Dec. 28 took the girl to Brockton Hospital, police said.

The girl was later medflighted to Children’s Hospital in critical condition and declared brain dead Monday. She was taken off life support Tuesday afternoon.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the girl’s death, and police are investigating the circumstances around her condition when brought in for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

