Officials investigating early morning blaze that scorched Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that scorched a church in Springfield early Monday morning.

The fire at 14 Concord Terrace prompted officials to strike two alarms before it was extinguished.

Photos posted to the department’s Twitter page showed smoke billowing into the sky and crews overhauling the inside of the building.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating with the assistance of the State Police Arson and Bomb Squad and the A.T.F Division.

