Officials investigating fatal car crash in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Medford Saturday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Franklin Street at 11 p.m. Saturday found a car had struck a telephone pole and a tree, causing it to catch fire, the DA’s office said. A woman in her 20s was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately release. Preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling toward Stoneham when it drove on the wrong side of the road and the crash is under investigation, officials said.

