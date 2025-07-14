FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS has learned that the owner of Gabriel House, Dennis Etzkorn, is cooperating with the investigation following a fatal fire at the assisted living facility Sunday night.

The building has operated in Fall River since 1999 and boasts 100 units.

It’s one of nearly 300 assisted living residencies in Massachusetts.

Unlike nursing homes, these facilities are regulated by the state rather than the federal government. Meaning, there is less information available about violations and inspections alone.

Assisted living facilities go through a compliance review every two years. Part of the certification process includes meeting state building and fire codes, submitting an evacuation plan and ensuring enough staff to respond to emergencies.

7NEWS asked Governor Maura Healey if the state was aware about safety complaints at the facility.

“Not at this time, but we haven’t had a full opportunity to look into everything,” Healey responded.

