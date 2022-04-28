LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a blaze in Lowell that left one person dead and eight displaced early Thursday morning, the State Fire Marshal’s office said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Barton Avenue residence at 3 a.m. found heavy fire showing from the third floor, officials said. Inside the home they found an man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not immediately identify the man, and said eight people were also displaced in the fire. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

