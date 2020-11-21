Officials investigating fatal fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a house fire that left one woman dead in Westwood Saturday, police said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a house fire on Washington Street at noon found a burning building and people who said an 87-year-old woman was inside, police said. An officer entered the building and pulled the woman out, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it began while the woman was cooking in the kitchen. No other information was immediately available.

