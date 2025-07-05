WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal firework incident in Wareham on the Fourth of July, officials said.

In a statement, officials say Massachusetts State Police, Wareham Police and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal firework incident involving a 70-year-old man.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





