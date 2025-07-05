WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal firework incident in Wareham on the Fourth of July, officials said.

In a statement, officials say Massachusetts State Police, Wareham Police and the Massachusetts State Fire  Marshal are investigating a fatal firework incident involving a 70-year-old man.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox