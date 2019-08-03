Officials investigating fatal Plymouth fire

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fatal blaze in Plymouth Saturday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Raymond Road home found an unconscious man inside, officials said.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died, fire officials said.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

