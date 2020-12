Officials are investigating a fatal shooting in Malden Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a man shot on Cross Street at 12:10 a.m. found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest, the DA’s office said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is not believed to be random, the DA’s office said. No one has been charged and no other information was immediately available.