NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Bedford Monday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road found a man suffering gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital, police said. The man, later identified as Naurik Michel-Brown, 23, of New Bedford, was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

