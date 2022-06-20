LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old woman has died after apparently suffering from multiple stab wounds in Lawrence, the Essex County DA’s Office announced.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, Lawrence Police responded to a 911 call for medical assistance on Diamond Street. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old woman deceased from the stab wounds. A 39-year-old man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, also with apparent stab wounds. He remains hospitalized.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public, but the matter remains under investigation by the DA’s office, the State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police. No other additional information was immediately available.

