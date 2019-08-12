Officials investigating fatal Wisconsin home explosion

Fire officials are investigating a deadly blast that destroyed a home in Wisconsin Sunday, leaving one man dead and sending debris across the neighborhood.

“When I arrived … it was totally obliterated, the whole building was leveled,” said Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz.

The explosion sent debris flying up to 500 feet in the air, but no one else was hurt.

Investigators have not determined what caused the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)