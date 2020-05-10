Officials investigating fire in Salisbury, NH that left two dead

Firefighters are investigating a blaze that left two people dead in Salisbury, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a house fire on West Salisbury Road at 1:30 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. The fire was extinguished after mutual aid from multiple communities, but two occupants were found deceased.

The victims have not yet been identified and no other information was immediately released. The state Fire Marshal’s Office and Salisbury firefighters are investigating.

