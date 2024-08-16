SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Sudbury are taking Thursday afternoon’s wild weather into consideration while they investigate the cause of a fire that sparked in the roof of a home.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on a two-story home on Longfellow Road around 4:30 p.m. found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen said the cause remains under investigation but the weather is being considered.

“During the time of the fire, I can’t really put an explanation on it but we were in the middle of a powerful thunder and lightning storm,” he said.

