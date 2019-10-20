Officials investigating fire that destroyed vacation home in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that left a Barnstable home a total loss Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Allyn Street Sunday afternoon found most of the house engulfed in flame, officials said.

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

“It’s my understanding that this is a vacation home … no resident was at home at the time of the fire,” Fire Chief Frank Pulsifer said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to have started in the back of the house.

