Fire officials investigating Fitchburg blaze that left 2 dead

Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Fitchburg overnight that left two men dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Highland Avenue found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first- and second-floor windows of the home and pulled two unconscious men outside, officials said.

The men, whose names have not been released, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Deputy Fire chief Thomas Dateo said arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames.

“Quite a bit fire upon arrival, but crews made an aggressive attack,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)