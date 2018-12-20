Officials investigating fire that set off ammunition in Hingham shed

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that set off ammunition in a Hingham shed Thursday night.

The fire chief says the homeowner is licensed to carry and had the ammunition behind his shed, which went up in flames.

Firefighters say the ammunition going off did make the flames difficult to fight.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire chief says the shed is likely a complete loss.

