SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire offficials are investigating a fire that tore through 30 cars at an auto salvage yard in Salem, New Hampshire Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the salvage yard early Sunday morning and eventually contained control of the fire, but most of the cars were totaled.

No one was injured. The fire’s cause is still being investigated.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)