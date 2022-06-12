QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy officials are investigating the city’s Flag Day fireworks display as the cause of a marsh fire Saturday evening.

Video shows flames in the Meadowbrook Road area not far from where the fireworks were launched from. No one was hurt in the fire.

Resident Kay O’Connell, who lives nearby, said she seen similar fires in the past.

“We weren’t alarmed because we’ve seen it before,” O’Connell said.

