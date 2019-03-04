Officials investigating homicide in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials were investigating a homicide Monday night in Randolph.

Multiple police cruisers responded to the scene about 8:30 p.m.

Police have been canvassing the neighborhood, talking to people in the vicinity.

One woman told 7News she heard three pops. Another said there was a large police response.

“Something has to be going on that’s pretty serious,” she said.

