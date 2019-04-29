Officials investigating laser pointed at small plane in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after the pilot of a Cessna C182 reported two blue lasers illuminating the aircraft Monday night.

The pilot was approximately seven miles from Lawrence Municipal Airport in North Andover when he noticed the lasers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no injuries reported.

The aircraft took off from Portland, Maine for Bedford, Mass., according to the FAA, who have notified Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation is ongoing.

