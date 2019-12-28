Officials investigating laser strike on plane over Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - State and federal agencies are are investigating a laser strike on a plane off the coast of Newburyport Saturday, officials said.
The crew of Cape Air Flight 790 reported a multi-colored laser being shined on the aircraft as it flew by Plum Island Airport at an altitude of 5,000 feet at 6:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was heading to the Portland Jetport from Logan Airport.
No injuries were reported. FAA and state police officials are investigating.
