Officials investigating Lawrence car dealership fire that appeared to be gas-fed

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating what appeared to be a gas-fed fire that broke out at a small car dealership in Lawrence late Thursday night.

Crews responding to Broadway around 11 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof of a garage area of the dealership, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

The smoke and fire kept crews from going inside to fight the blaze.

“Heavy fire was visible inside and smoke,” Moriarty said. “The deputy made a very smart move; kept everybody outside for an exterior attack.”

Moriarty added that the fire appeared to be gas-fed, prompting a utility company to shut gas off to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damage to the roof of a small #Lawrence car dealership along Broadway after a fire overnight. The cause is under investigation and no one was injured. @7News pic.twitter.com/eDj7BDe6QO — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 21, 2019

