SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an MBTA bus crash in Somerville Sunday night.

The bus crashed on Mystic Avenue near Vermont Avenue. MBTA officials said no one was hurt.

A fire hydrant appeared to have been struck in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

