SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an MBTA bus crash in Somerville Sunday night.
The bus crashed on Mystic Avenue near Vermont Avenue. MBTA officials said no one was hurt.
A fire hydrant appeared to have been struck in the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
