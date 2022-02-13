SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an MBTA bus crash in Somerville Sunday night.

The bus crashed on Mystic Avenue near Vermont Avenue. MBTA officials said no one was hurt.

A fire hydrant appeared to have been struck in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

