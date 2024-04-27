NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire officials in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a fire on Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at 26 Cross St. and determined there was one fatality and one person who was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)