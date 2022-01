BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a police shooting in Burlington.

Burlington police said the shooting took place outside the Lord Baron Apartments shortly before 3 p.m.

Residents are urged to avoid the area but there is no danger to the public, police said.

Police officers, investigators, and other first responders are currently at the scene of an officer involved shooting located outside at the Lord Baron Apartments complex / Baron Park Lane — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) January 23, 2022

