QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and animal control are investigating after several dead geese were found in Quincy’s Germantown neighborhood recently.

Officials are investigating as a possible case of animal cruelty.

Community members say they’ve seen geese with their feet tied together and one with it’s neck broken. They say they want police to find those responsible.

“It makes me feel terrible because as much as they’re kind of a nuisance, they’re still living creatures, and they’re protected by the state, so you know it’s like illegal to hurt them, and they’re living beings,” said resident Lauren Fox.

Quincy police have not said whether they have any suspects.

