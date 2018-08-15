Officials investigating report of person bitten by shark off Cape Cod

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Cape Cod are investigating reports of a person who was bitten by a shark Wednesday, sources said.
Emergency crews are responding to Longnook Beach in Truro for a person suffering from puncture wounds.
There was no immediate word on the person’s condition
No additional details were available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)