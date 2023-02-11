MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and law enforcement agencies are investigating a reported security threat on a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 (MHT-TPA) was searched and cleared by law enforcement following a security incident at the airport. All passengers and baggage were re-screened as K9 units swept the aircraft and the terminal building per established protocols.

All airport roads have since been reopened, and operations have returned to normal. The airport asks that passengers check with their airlines for up-to-date flight information.

In a statement the airport said, “Safety is always our top priority. MHT would like to thank our passengers and guests for their patience and understanding during this incident. The Airport also extends its deep appreciation to law enforcement, airline and mutual aid partners for their assistance in bringing a safe resolution to this incident.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)