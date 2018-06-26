Officials investigating reports that fireworks sparked massive triple-decker home fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials are investigating if fireworks were to blame for a massive blaze that ripped through a triple-decker home in Lynn Monday night.

Dozens of firefighters responding around 8:15 p.m. to a three-alarm fire on Congress Street found the upper section of a multi-family home engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene showed fire shooting from the roof and thick smoke billowing into the air.

The fire started on the second floor of the home and quickly spread to the roof, according to fire officials.

“The whole second-floor porch was up in flames,” a neighborhood resident said. “Everything was falling down.”

Crews battled the raging fire for more than two hours before knocking it down.

Fire officials told 7News that they are investigating reports of children playing with fireworks in the area before the blaze broke out.

All residents are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The home will likely be deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

