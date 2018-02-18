BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Brockton convenience store was robbed and a clerk was held at gunpoint, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Police say a robber walked into the store, pointed a gun at a clerk and started demanding cash.

At some point during the incident, another employee became involved. That employee fought back and wrestled with the alleged robber, who pistol whipped the employee several times. The employee is OK.

The alleged robber eventually ran off and drove away in a dark Mazda hatchback.

Police say they are making progress, but so far no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)