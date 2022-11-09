BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire that broke out in a triple-decker in Roslindale on Tuesday night that left 15 people without a home.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. found flames shooting out from the second and third floors, officials said.

Cellphone video showed flames coming from the rear of the building and sending a plume of smoke into the air. Crews were able to knock down the fire without any reported injuries after ten adults, five children and four cats were evacuated.

Officials said the flames caused minor damage to a neighboring building.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, remains under investigation.

