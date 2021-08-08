WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after the second fire in three days at a West Newbury school construction site.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at the Pentucket Regional Middle and High School building project on Sunday found smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters knocked down the fire and no one was injured.

No other information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

