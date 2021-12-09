BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Boston overnight that split a pickup truck in half.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Talbot Avenue near the Mattapan-Roxbury line around midnight found a wrecked pickup truck that appeared to have struck a tree.

Video from the scene showed several firefighters gathered around the truck and tending to the driver.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear but light snow was falling at the time.

There were no additional details available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

