HARVARD, MA (WHDH) - Officials closed part of Interstate 495 in Harvard early Tuesday morning following a serious crash.

The car rolled over and landed on its roof around 12:30 a.m. just after exit 28 on I-495 south.

Both lanes were closed as the accident was investigated. It has since reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)