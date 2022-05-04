RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Randolph Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots at the Wendy’s on Condlin Street found a 20-year-old man had been shot in the parking lot as he left the restaurant, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the shooter ran away and the shooting did not appear to be random. No other information was immediately available.

