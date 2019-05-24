BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a suspected case of hepatitis A in a Tasty Burger food service employee who works at the North Station location in Boston.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working with the Boston Public Health Commission and Boston Inspectional Services as they investigate this case.

The agencies have determined that the risk to the public is very low, according to DPH.

“We are currently following the recommendations of the Boston Public Health Commission in an event like this,” a Tasty Burger spokesperson said. “Per their advice, we are taking the proper precautions and steps.”

DPH adds that they are not aware of any other cases linked to the restaurant.

All Tasty Burger locations are open.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)