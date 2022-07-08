ALSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation into a pair of ‘suspicious’ shooting deaths has determined a New Hampshire man shot and killed his wife before committing suicide, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

According to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, the bodies of Steven Lawlor, 56, and Alicia Lawlor, 42, were found shortly after 7:00 p.m. after officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in Alstead.

A Friday autopsy conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined that both individuals died of a single gunshot wound and that Alicia Lawlor’s manner of death was a homicide while Steven Lawlor’s manner of death was suicide.

Although the AG’s office stated the investigation into the circumstances remained ongoing, evidence has allowed them to determine that Steven Lawlor shot and killed Alicia Lawlor before turning the gun on himself.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)